POLICE in Dungannon are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on the Gortgonis Road, Coalisland in the early hours of this morning.

The collision occurred at 3.30am near to The Millrace involving a grey BMW 335d Sport.

The driver was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

PSNI Sergeant McCartan said, “We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision and we would urge anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact us.”

A full investigation is currently underway and anyone who has information is asked to call in on 101 quoting reference number 146 of 05/01/24.