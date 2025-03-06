This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Person taken to hospital after crash in Strabane this morning

  • 6 March 2025
Person taken to hospital after crash in Strabane this morning
The scene of this morning's collision in Strabane.
Jarlath CowanBy Jarlath Cowan - 6 March 2025
One person has been taken to hospital following a crash in Strabane this morning.

The collision happened at Market Street.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended the scene of a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the Market Street area of Strabane shortly after 10.30am today.

“One person was taken to hospital for treatment.”

There are no further details about the condition of the injured person.

 

