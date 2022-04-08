Petrol bombs thrown at Coalisland home

TWO petrol bombs were thrown at the rear of a house in Coalisland last night, the PSNI have revealed.

The occupant, who was at home at the time, managed to extinguish the flames at the property in the Station Yard area.

A rear window was also broken during the incident, which was reported to the police shortly before 10.15pm.

Sergeant McDonald said, “Our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, and we would appeal to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity, or have any information which could assist, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1910 07/04/22.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.