Photo sparks row over ‘disrespect’ at Omagh Gospel Hall

OMAGH Pride has accused the DUP of attempting to ‘scandalise’ the event following the publication of a photograph showing a drag queen sitting on the wall of Omagh Gospel Hall.

The image was raised at Stormont by West Tyrone DUP MLA Tom Buchanan, who described it as ‘a despicable act and blatantly provocative scene’ that had caused ‘deep offence’ to Bible-believing Christians.

The PSNI has confirmed it is making enquiries into the incident, while the Parades Commission has also been contacted.

Hundreds took part in Saturday’s parade through Omagh town centre, now in its fifth year.

Organisers said the photo was taken by a volunteer and was not approved by the committee.

“It was an extremely busy day and we only became aware that this photograph had been taken when contacted by media,” a Pride spokesperson said.

“It was taken down as soon as we became aware of it. We are not going to respond to attempts by the DUP to scandalise this.”

Mr Buchanan told the Assembly that the Gospel Hall had been used ‘as the subject of mockery’ and criticised what he saw as a display of disrespect.

“The Pride movement claims to promote respect, compassion and tolerance,” he added. “Where were they on Saturday?”

Omagh Free Presbyterian Church also condemned the image, describing it as ‘man’s enmity against God’, and urged people to ‘repent and believe the gospel’.

However, the drag performer at the centre of the controversy, ‘Gypsy Darling’, said he had simply been rebuckling a shoe when the photograph was taken.

“People are using the photo to push an agenda. They need to get their facts right and stop using photos to spread hate,” he said.