Popular Killyclogher woman’s life was ‘full of achievements’

A KILLYCLOGHER woman who died recently held the distinction alongside one of her colleagues of being the first female nurses to work in a male ward at the Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital.

Bridget Teresa Kelly (née Mimnagh), known as Tess, died on February 20 at the age of 84. She trained as a nurse and made history with her friend and colleague Isabelle Hannigan by working in the all-male ward.

They went on to become Ward Sisters, and mourners at Tess’s funeral in St Mary’s Church in Killyclogher, heard how Tess absolutely loved her job.

Born in Drumquin in 1941, Tess was educated at Dooish Primary School before going on to train as a nurse. In the early sixties, she met and married Magnus Kelly.

The couple set up home at St Mary’s Road, and it was there that Tess was to remain for the remaining 63 years of her life.

Her husband pre-deceased her when she was just 42. But Tess went on to do much, much more with her life. She enjoyed many notable achievements and life moments.

She re-trained as a social worker, gained a qualification as a driving instructor and went on to become a marriage counsellor.

Her interests were also varied. At the age of 65 she travelled to Cuba on a walking trip for an elderly charity and climbed some of the many mountains in the country.

She became an avid and talented golfer, and loved the friendships, the chat and the competitions that she played.

Tess also joined a crochet club, and a coffee club, enjoying the company of friends in many of the coffee shops in Omagh.

When her children were young, she got the services of Sadie Alexander to help look after them.

The two women went on to enjoy a lifelong friendship, having breakfast together each Sunday morning right up until shortly before Tess’s death.

In a poignant and heartfelt tribute at her funeral, her family said that their mother’s greatest pride was in her seven grandchildren.

They thanked all those in the community of Cappagh Parish who had wrapped their arms around them during recent weeks and months.

“Tess was ready and happy to go. Her life was full of achievements and she has left us a great legacy,” they said.

Pre-deceased by her husband, Magnus, Tess is survived by her daughters Bernadine (Paddy), Siobhan (Martin), Amanda (Glenn) and Ondrea (Simon), her grandchildren Matthew, Aine, Jamie, Bronagh, Ronan, Charlie and Ruby, and her siblings P.J., Alice, Ann, Carmel, Roberta, Liam. She was also pre-deceased by the late Mary and Frank.