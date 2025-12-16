Planned hearings of Omagh Bombing Inquiry postponed

THE planned next stage of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry has been postponed.

The inquiry was established in 2024 by the UK government to consider whether the Real IRA bombing which killed 31 people in Omagh on August 15, 1998 could reasonably have been prevented by UK state authorities.

The inquiry has already held a series of hearings which have heard from a range of witnesses, including testimony from those who were injured or lost loved ones in the bombing.

The next stage of the inquiry had been due to begin on March 6 next year.

However, a spokesperson for the inquiry this morning said the restart had been postponed.

“The difficult decision to postpone the hearings has been based on a range of factors, including the scale and complexity of the disclosure of evidence,” the spokesperson said.

“It is expected that the new dates for Chapter Three Hearings will be confirmed in early 2026.”