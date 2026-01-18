Planning approval sought for new wind farm near Fintona

A PLANNING application has been submitted to the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) for a proposed wind farm near Fintona.

The submission for Tattymoyle Wind Farm follows extensive environmental studies and reflects feedback from two rounds of public consultation conducted by SSE Renewables since autumn 2024 with local communities in Omagh, Fivemiletown and the wider south Tyrone area.

The proposed wind farm, which is deemed a project of regional significance, is located around 6.5km southwest of Fintona and would comprise up to ten turbines with a maximum tip height of 180 metres, capable of generating around 60MW of new renewable electricity capacity.

Subject to receiving a positive planning decision, delivery and construction of Tattymoyle Wind Farm would be dependent on securing a grid connection and route to market, as well as a final investment decision by SSE.

Ghislain Demeuldre, Head of Projects Onshore Ireland at SSE Renewables, said, “Submitting the planning application for Tattymoyle Wind Farm is an important milestone for an onshore wind project which has the potential to deliver meaningful climate, economic and community benefits for Tyrone.

“We are grateful for the constructive feedback received during public consultation and for the ongoing collaboration with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, whose engagement has been greatly appreciated.”

Mark Ennis, chairman of SSE Ireland, said, “Projects like Tattymoyle are essential if Northern Ireland is to deliver affordable, sustainable power for homes and businesses, meet its climate targets and strengthen energy security.”

Construction of the project would be expected to create more than 50 jobs at peak delivery, boosting local employment and supporting supply chain businesses across the region.

Once operational, the project would contribute annual rates payments to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, supporting essential local services.

The wind farm would also provide a Community Benefit Fund supporting local groups, sports clubs, educational initiatives and community facilities throughout the project’s operational lifetime.

A decision on the planning application will be made by DfI Planning, which has confirmed Tattymoyle Wind Farm as a project of regional significance.