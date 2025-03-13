Planning permission sought for new housing development in Dromore

PLANNING permission is being sought for the construction of eight new homes, with the potential for six more, on a greenfield site along Tummery Road in Dromore, close to Shanmullagh Drive.

The applicant, Eugene Montague, proposes a development with a mix of house types, an internal road, and associated site works.

Dromore has seen substantial private development over the past two decades, and this new plan will build homes on land currently undeveloped. The proposal includes a ten per-cent provision for affordable housing.

‘high standard’

Brendan Johns, planning consultant, explained, “This small-scale housing development will offer a mix of detached homes, with the potential for single-storey or semi-detached houses if market demand dictates. The development will maintain a high standard of finishes and architectural detailing.”

The development is not expected to impact a nearby Medieval Ecclesiastical site or a graveyard, and a sufficient buffer will be maintained between the new homes and an adjacent Area of Special Scientific Interest (ASSI), which contains 370-million-year-old rocks. The report suggests that the development will actually benefit the ASSI by maintaining sightlines for access and egress from the site.