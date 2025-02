Plans to upgrade the A5 road look set to be hit with another delay.

The Irish News is reporting the long-awaited upgrade on the deadly road could be hit by a fresh hold-up with next month’s court challenge from objectors set to be delayed.

According to the Irish News, Department of Infrastructure officials missed a key deadline last month and their lawyers are now arguing for a rescheduling of the forthcoming five-day hearing.

Advertisement

The civil servants’ failure by to submit affidavit evidence by January 17 means the hearing scheduled for the first week in March is now likely to be put back.

The Irish News says the case is listed for a review today, with a judge expected to grant the department’s request for additional time.