Plans for Newtownstewart development look set to get green light

  • 2 December 2025
The proposed development would replace Hamiltons Spar at Strabane Road in Newtownstewart.
WeAre Tyrone - 2 December 2025
PLANS for a new retail development in Newtownstewart look set to get the go-ahead despite strong local opposition.

The plans would see the demolition of the Hamiltons Spar at Strabane Road and a new store being built in its place.

The development would include a café/deli, ATM, filling station and new car parking spaces.

What the proposed new shop would look like.

The current shop has been operating on the site for more than 40 years.

The plans for the new retail development were first lodged with Derry City and Strabane District Council in 2021.

A total of 32 objections from five households in the surrounding area were lodged with the council about the proposal.

Among the issues raised were the impact the new store would have on businesses in the centre of Newtownstewart, and road safety issues around the expected increase in traffic at the Strabane Road site.

However, after considering all the issues involved, planning officers at the council have recommended that planning permission be granted for the new development.

The final decision, however, rests with members of the planning committee, who will meet tomorrow to decide on the Newtownstewart proposal and a number of other planning applications.

