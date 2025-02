THE land ownership issue causing delays to the proposed workhouse memorial on Woodside Avenue in Omagh is set to be resolved ‘within weeks’, the local council has heard.

At e meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Regeneration and Community committee meeting, members were informed that the Department for Health (DfH) and Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT) are finalising details regarding the land lease for the former workhouse site.

“The DfH and WHSCT are in communication to finalise the land lease, and they are working as quickly as possible to ensure completion,” the council was told.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Barry McElduff, who raised the issue in 2023, welcomed the progress.

“I know everyone is eager for this project. We saw the fantastic work done in Enniskillen with the old workhouse transformation, maintaining its character and heritage,” he said.

“This is a much smaller project, a workhouse memorial, but with the involvement of the council, the Omagh Heritage Forum, and experts like Kenneth Collins, the pieces are really in place to move forward.”

Omagh Heritage Forum (OHF) chair Vincent Brogan also welcomed the news.

“OHF is pleased that the transfer process for the land at the site of Omagh Workhouse will be completed soon. We look forward to collaborating with the Western Health Trust, the council, and other partners to create a fitting memorial,” he said.

Cllr McElduff concluded: “The community is fully supportive; developing a memorial in memory of all those who ever passed through or died in the workhouse is really important.”