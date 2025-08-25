Plans for six new houses at Old Mountfield Road in Omagh

Plans have been submitted for six new homes in Omagh.
Planning permission is being sought for one detached house, two semi-detached properties and three maisonettes on a site at Old Mountfield Road.
If given the go-ahead, the houses would be built on land to the rear of houses on the road.
The application was lodged in recent days with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.
