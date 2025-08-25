BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Plans for six new houses at Old Mountfield Road in Omagh

  • 25 August 2025
The proposed houses will be built on a site at Old Mountfield Road.
WeAre Tyrone - 25 August 2025
Plans have been submitted for six new homes in Omagh.

Planning permission is being sought for one detached house, two semi-detached properties and three maisonettes on a site at Old Mountfield Road.

If given the go-ahead, the houses would be built on land to the rear of houses on the road.

The application was lodged in recent days with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

