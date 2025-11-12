Plans lodged for new wind farm close to Tyrone farm

PLANS for a new wind farm close to Killeter Forest have been received by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The recently-submitted planning application seeks permission for five wind turbines, as well as an electrical substation building, BESS, and delivery route junction improvements, close the Tullycar road in the townland of Meenakeeran and less than ten kilometres from Killeter village.

An accompanying Planning, Design and Access Statement said the proposed 39.7 hectare site is predominantly grassland, with several small watercourses running through site boundaries, while Killeter Forest is located to the southwest, west and north of the wind farm site.

“The forest is one of the largest areas of coniferous woodland in Ireland, covering approximately 418 hectares, and is owned and managed by DAERA Forest Service,” the Statement said.

“The nearest residential property to any of the proposed wind turbines is 119 Tullycar Road… there are also a further nine dwellings within one kilometre of at least one of the proposed wind turbines.

“It is proposed to construct and operate a wind farm for an operational lifetime of 35 years with a potential installed capacity of up to 24 [megawatts].

“This installed capacity will make an important contribution towards meeting the 80 percent [renewable energy] by 2030 target.

“The proposal will deliver significant environmental, economic and social benefits to Northern Ireland and will contribute towards the ambitious renewable energy targets imposed by the Energy Strategy and Climate Change Act.

“The electricity to be generated will power up to 22,763 homes and result in an expenditure up to £102.7 million, of which up to £65.8 million is anticipated to be invested and retained in the Northern Ireland economy.”

As a major application, the farm will be brought to a future meeting of council’s Planning Committee for decision.