PLANS have been lodged with Donegal County Council to develop office accommodation at the site of the old post office in Lifford.

Ainsford Limited lodged the application for the change of use of the ground floor of the former post office building into open plan office accommodation including a canteen and toilets.

The application also seeks to make elevational changes on the ground floor and to demolish an area of the same floor as well as a new insulated metal deck roof covering.

Documents lodged with the local authority show that in order to meet parking requirements set out in the county development plan the development will require 10.5 car parking spaces and 3.15 cycling parking spaces for the building.

The applicant has detailed that the car parking spaces required will be provided using the car parks located to the front and the rear of the main Three Rivers Centre building and cycle parking spaces will be provided within the site.

Donegal County Council is due to make a decision on the application by November 23.