Plans put forward for 23 new houses in Loughmacrory

  • 27 October 2025
There are plans for a new housing development in Loughmacrory.
Alan RodgersBy Alan Rodgers - 27 October 2025
PLANS for a 23-home development on the outskirts of Loughmacrory are expected to proceed after the Department for Infrastructure (DFI) withdrew its objections.

The proposal by DBN Limited includes five townhouses and 18 semi-detached homes, along with a new site road and private sewage treatment plant.

Planners had initially recommended refusal, prompting councillors to issue a ‘call-in’ for further discussion.

The application was deferred in June but returned to the Planning Committee this week, where members were told the scheme can now go ahead following DFI’s decision to remove its concerns.

Originally submitted in 2021, the project required a new footpath link and road widening to improve safety.

Updated drawings confirm that no major works are needed on the north side of the road frontage, while the access splay adjoining the site will be widened from 18 to 90 metres to improve visibility.

Developers say the revised plans enhance road safety and include new speed ramps to help slow traffic.

