Plans put forward for 57 new houses in Derry Road area of Omagh

PLANS have been submitted for 57 new houses in Omagh.

The properties mark phase 3 of the Eden Wood development in the Derry Road area of the town.

Phases 1 of the development have already been built and incorporated 23 houses.

Phase 2, which is currently being constructed, will be made up of a further 31 properties.

The company behind the development, VHL Developments, have now applied for planning permission for the third and final phase of the housing project.

According to the planning application, the proposed will comprise of 57 dwellings, including open space, landscaping, access, internal road network and all other site works.

The site of the new proposed phase of the development is bounded by the existing residential development of Edenvale Park and the residential properties fronting onto the Derry Road.

The application states that the proposed site links both Phase 1 and Phase 2 with roads following through from both phases.

The southern boundary of the site has an existing footpath/cycle path, a mature tree-lined verge and then the Great Northern Road.

This public walkway/cycleway has an approved re-routed access linking it with Gortmore Park through Phase 2 of this development.

The planning application for the third phase of the development is now being considered by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s planning department.