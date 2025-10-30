Plans put forward for new play park in Clady

DERRY City and Strabane District council has received upgrade plans for Cluny Gardens Play Park in Clady.

The planning application was recently submitted to council’s planning portal, and an accompanying Planning Statement said the proposed upgrades will deliver a ‘modernised and enhanced community facility’ at the park, with new play equipment, street furniture, a central seating area, picnic benches, tree planting, and a new play area fencing with a self-closing gate.

“The play area is a well-established and valued community asset,” the statement reads. “ However, through engagement with residents and stakeholders it has become clear that the current facilities are outdated and limited in scope.

“This application seeks to address those concerns by creating a safer, more inclusive, and higher quality space which can cater to a broader range of age groups and community needs.

“The Cluny Gardens play area is a long-established community facility located within the heart of the Clady settlement.

“The site currently accommodates a small range of play equipment and associated open space but is limited in both scale and quality, with facilities that no longer meet modern standards or community expectations.

“The proposal seeks to modernise the existing community play provision, addressing concerns raised by residents regarding the limited and outdated facilities, and supporting the ongoing role of the site as a key social and recreational space within Clady.

“[It] will generate clear social, health and wellbeing benefits, strengthen community cohesion, and ensure the long-term viability of this important local amenity, with no adverse impacts on amenity, environment or infrastructure.”