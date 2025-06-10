Plans submitted for new apartments in Killyclogher

PLANS have been put for two new apartment blocks in Killyclogher.

Planning permission is being sought to build two apartment blocks, each containing four two-bedroom apartments, on a site at Glencam Road.

The owner of the land submitted the planning application to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council last week.

The exact location of the proposed apartment blocks is a site 80 metres north of 96 Glencam Road.

The application states the development will also include ‘amenity areas’ and parking spaces.

The application is now being considered by the council’s planning department.