Plans submitted for new houses in Gallows Hill area of Omagh

TWO new homes could be constructed in the historic Gallows Hill area of Omagh, as part of plans to replace an existing commercial property which has unoccupied for some years.

A planning application has been submitted for two semi-detached dwellings at Fairmount Road, which has been and remains a largely residential area.

Planning consultants for the project, Building Design Solutions from Pomeroy, say that the entirety of the proposed new dwellings are located within the town limits, and will face onto proposed road frontages.

“The character of the area is predominantly housing and this proposal will follow on with this and enhance the site. The site currently contains a commercial property which has become dilapidated and unused. Family homes would be more in keeping with the surrounding area as opposed to commercial,” they said.

“The current property has been used as an undertakers, furniture restorer and craft shop over the years. The replacement of this vacant unit with two family homes will be more in keeping with the character of the Gallows Hill area which is almost all housing.”

A decision on the application will be taken by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.