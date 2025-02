Plans have been lodged for nine new detached houses in Killyclogher.

Planning permission is being sought for the new four-bedroom homes on a vacant patch of land at the junction of Drumnakilly Road and Farmhill Road, close to Killyclogher GAA grounds.

Previously, there was planning permission for houses on the site but the permission has lapsed.

Advertisement

A supporting statement submitted with the new application says the nine houses will ‘create and enhance a sense of local identity and distinctiveness’.

“The proposal will create a quality and sustainable residential environment that aims to retain and enhance the positive aspects of the character and appearance of the surrounding area,” the statement adds.

“Advice from local property professionals has indicated that there is a need for this 2400sq ft dwelling type in Killyclogher.

“It will not result in unacceptable damage to the local character and the scheme is unique in that it provides a large useable private garden space which is proportionate to the development.”

The application will now be considered by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s planning department.