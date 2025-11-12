Plumbridge designer to take centre stage at Christmas fair

The Guildhall Craft Fair opens its doors in Derry next weekend – and this year, all eyes will be on Rafiki Collection, one of the event’s most exciting new additions.

Founded by Plumbridge designer Margaret ‘Madge’ Kelly, Rafiki Collection has become known for its striking use of vibrant Ankara fabrics, each piece bursting with life and cultural identity. Every item is designed, cut, and sewn by Madge herself, making each creation a true one-of-a-kind.

Having launched the business in 2020, Madge says she’s thrilled to be bringing her work to the Guildhall.

“We are absolutely delighted to have been selected to be part of the Guildhall Craft Fair for the first time,” she said.

“The Guildhall is such a stunning and prestigious venue, and we are really looking forward to showcasing our vibrant Ankara fabrics and designs to a new audience. It’s a fantastic opportunity to promote cultural awareness and integration through African Prints.”

Rafiki Collection is among 13 new exhibitors at this year’s fair, which continues to champion local innovation and creativity. Another debut comes from The Foxes Wedding, a Derry-based textile company founded by Alison Hancock that specialises in sustainable, naturally dyed garments and accessories.

Running from Friday 14th to Sunday 16th November, the Guildhall Craft Fair officially marks the start of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Christmas celebrations. Over 50 businesses will showcase their wares, from ceramics and jewellery to textiles and design, with names such as Ashleigh Collim Ceramics, Island Jewellery, and Bog and Brass among the highlights.

The fair will be open daily from 10am–6pm, with free entry for all visitors. Alongside the shopping, choirs will perform throughout the weekend to add festive cheer, and a small food and drink fair will run in the Guildhall’s Whittaker Suite.

Deputy Mayor Niree McMorris, who will officially open the event, said the Craft Fair is the perfect way to celebrate the best of local talent.

“Following the spectacular success of our Halloween celebrations, we are excited to officially kick off the Christmas season with the return of the Guildhall Craft Fair,” she said “.It’s a fantastic opportunity to support our local craftspeople, enjoy the festive atmosphere, and experience the incredible creativity found right here in our community.”