PODCAST: Heartbroken mums tell their powerful stories

THREE local mothers have launched a new support group to help parents coping with the loss of a child. It is called ‘Child Loss Matters’ and has been created by the three, each of whom have experience the heartbreak of losing their child. Listen to their powerful stories here.

Kate Corrigan’s son, Nathan, was killed in a road ctrash at Garvaghey omn December 27. Two of his friends also died.

Edwina Thompson-Clarke lost her son, Darryl, when he was struck by a vehicle in 2018.

Katrina O’Neill’s daughter, Lucy Jabe, was only 23 days old when she died of a heart condition in 2012.

The woman have spoke about their own experiences of coping with grief and of how they wish to herlp other bereaved parents through the new support group.