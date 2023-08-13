Poignant services to mark 25 years since bomb attack

DIGNITARIES from the British and Irish governments will attend a commemorative service this afternoon to mark the 25 year anniversary of the Omagh bomb.

The service, organised by Omagh Support & Self Help Group, Families Moving On and Omagh Churches Forum, will take place from 3pm at the Garden of Light memorial site on Drumragh Avenue.

Two cameras will capture the service, sharing it with local, national and international news outlets, to be watched across the world.

Speaking earlier this week, Michael Gallagher, founding member of Omagh Support & Self Help Group, spoke about the plans for this milestone anniversary.

He said the British Secretary of State, Chris Heaton Harris and the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar will not be present as they are on holiday.

“Other representatives from the British and Irish Governments will be attending,” stated Mr Gallagher.

“Many of those who have been going since the beginning will be present too,” he added, “including St Eugene’s Brass Band and Pax Christi Catholic Peace Group.”

The service will be one of prayers, readings, reflections and music.

“The Lord’s prayer will be read in English, Irish and Spanish,” said Mr Gallagher, “and the ceremony will be available for everybody to watch, no matter where they are.

“Everybody in the town is encouraged to come along. We want to see as many people there as possible.”

