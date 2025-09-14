Police and forensics at scene of Dungannon altercation

Police are currently attending an ongoing incident on Oaks Avenue, Dungannon, where an altercation occurred this afternoon.

A number of officers, supported by forensic specialists, remain at the scene, which has been cordoned off while enquiries continue.

The PSNI confirmed that an “altercation” took place at the property earlier this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said, “Officers attended the scene of an altercation involving several people in the Oaks Avenue area of Dungannon shortly before 2.30pm on Sunday, September 14.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have CCTV, dash-cam, or other footage that could assist with the investigation, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 739 14/09/25.

“Alternatively, reports can be submitted online via psni.police.uk/report, or information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.”