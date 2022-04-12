Police and the Fires Service at the scene of Coalisland fire

POLICE received a report of a fire at premises at Main Street, Coalisland, shortly after 2.25pm today, Tuesday April 12.
Officers are currently in attendance, together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.
NIFRS confirmed four fire appliances were in attendance at the incident on Tuesday afternoon, which was first reported at 2.20pm.
There are no further details at this time.
