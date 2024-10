POLICE have confirmed that 83-year-old Brendan Conlan, from the Cookstown area, has sadly passed away following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Coagh.

The collision between a car and a small van occurred on the Tamlaght Road on October 20 at 4.35pm. Mr Conlan and a man in his 40s, the driver of the van, were taken to the hospital. The driver of the van was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Mr. Conlan was also taken to the hospital for treatment but has since sadly passed away.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said, “Police received a report at around 4.35pm on Sunday, October 20, of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Tamlaght Road just outside of Coagh.

“A grey-coloured Peugeot 208, which was driven by Brendan, was involved in a collision with a red-coloured Volkswagen Caddy. The driver of the Volkswagen Caddy, a man aged in his 40’s, was taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Brendan was also taken to hospital for treatment but has since sadly passed away from his injuries.”

Inspector Adair added, “Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are examining the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage. It is believed that a transit-style van was at or near the scene of the collision, and officers would ask the driver of this vehicle to come forward.

“Please call 101, quoting reference number 1191 20/10/24, or you can also submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.”