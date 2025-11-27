Police appeal after break-in at Omagh Orange Hall

A BURGLARY at Omagh Orange Hall has left the building interior badly damaged after thieves broke in overnight and stole cash, copper and wiring.

Police say the break-in occurred sometime between 3pm on Sunday and 11am on Monday, when entry was forced into the historic premises on Sedan Avenue.

Inspector McGale said, “Sometime between these times, entry was gained to the premises and a sum of cash was taken. Damage was caused inside the building to a number of items, including a pool table, memorabilia locker and office doors. Floorboards were also ripped up in a nearby derelict building.”

He confirmed enquiries are ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting reference 406 24/11/25.

Geoff Mosgrove, who runs the Cultural Hub inside the hall, said the incident appeared to be opportunistic rather than sectarian. “It is just blatant thievery, but we don’t believe there was any sectarian motivation behind it. Anything of historical value, the documents, flags, collarettes, were all left untouched,” he

said.

“But the thieves broke every locked door and cabinet, and even tore the side panel off the kids’ pool table – despite it being free for the children to use.”

The burglars also broke into the adjoining caretaker’s house, smashing windows and pulling up floorboards to reach copper piping.

“It’s heartbreaking that someone would do this to a place that means so much to our community,” Mr Mosgrove added. “We ask local businesses and households to be vigilant. If anyone saw anything suspicious on Sunday night, please speak up.”

Ulster Unionist spokesperson Matthew Bell condemned the break-in.

“It’s absolutely disgusting to vandalise and rob a community premises that does so much good for the local area,” he said.

l Information can be reported online at www.psni.police.uk /makeareport, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.