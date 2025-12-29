Police appeal after car damaged outside Fivemiletown pub

POLICE are appealing for information after damage was caused to a car in Fivemiletown.

A PSNI spokesperson said they are appealing for witnesses who may have seen witnessed a road traffic collision outside the Perfect Pint on December 22, approximately between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

“A white BMW X5 parked outside The Prefect Pint was damaged and the wing mirror was broken,” the spokesperson said.

“If anyone has seen anything especially those with Dash Cams can you please get in touch with Police. Call 101 and quote reference: 786 of the 22/12/2025.”