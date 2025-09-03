Police appeal after car stolen and set alight in Drumquin

POLICE are appealing for information following a burglary in which a car was stolen and burned out in Drumquin.

A spokesperson said, “Police are investigating a burglary in the Drumquin area that occurred sometime between Tuesday night and the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“A white Hyundai jeep was stolen and burned out nearby.”

Advertisement

“If you can help with our enquiries please ring 101 quoting reference 212 of 3 September or alternatively via the Confidential Telephone on 0800 555 111.”