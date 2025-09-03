BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Police appeal after car stolen and set alight in Drumquin

  • 3 September 2025
Police appeal after car stolen and set alight in Drumquin
Callum McGuiganBy Callum McGuigan - 3 September 2025
Less than a minute

POLICE are appealing for information following a burglary in which a car was stolen and burned out in Drumquin.

A spokesperson said, “Police are investigating a burglary in the Drumquin area that occurred sometime between Tuesday night and the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“A white Hyundai jeep was stolen and burned out nearby.”

Advertisement

“If you can help with our enquiries please ring 101 quoting reference 212 of 3 September or alternatively via the Confidential Telephone on 0800 555 111.”

Related posts:

A5 safety discussion to be held at council meeting today Urgent inspection after concerns raised about Strabane bridge Work begins to repair historic bank building in Omagh

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn