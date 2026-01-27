Advertisement

Police appeal after dangerous driving incident in Strabane

  • 27 January 2026
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 27 January 2026
POLICE in Strabane are appealing for information in relation to a report of dangerous driving in the town.

The incident happened around 7.20pm on Friday, January 16.

A red BMW 5 series committed numerous motoring offences within the vicinity of Ballycolman, Bridge Street, Bradley Way and Lifford Road.

“If you have any information of dash cam footage in relation to the incident please contact police on 101 referencing serial 1292 from 16/1/26,” said a PSNI spokesperson;

Alternatively anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously- https://orlo.uk/K2d1h

