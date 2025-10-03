Police appeal after lambs stolen from Newtownstewart farm

POLICE are investigating a report of 14 lambs stolen from the vicinity of Crowhill Road, Newtownstewart.
The lambs were last seen on Monday, September 29, and are believed to have been removed from the field overnight.
Officers investigating this theft are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch by contacting 101, quoting reference 391 of 02/10/25.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)