Police appeal after lambs stolen from Newtownstewart farm

  • 3 October 2025
File photo.
POLICE are investigating a report of 14 lambs stolen from the vicinity of Crowhill Road, Newtownstewart.

The lambs were last seen on Monday, September 29, and are believed to have been removed from the field overnight.

Officers investigating this theft are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch by contacting 101, quoting reference 391 of 02/10/25.

