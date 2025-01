Police are appealing for information about the latest attack on dual-lingual street signs in Tyrone.

The most recent attacks have been in the Beragh, Sixmilecross and Carrickmore areas.

There have been a large number of vandalism attacks on Irish language street signs in the county in recent years.

The PSNI has asked anyone with information about the latest attacks to contact them.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Earlier this month, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) vowed to repair or replace vandalised dual language signage.

Over the Christmas period a number of signs were vandalised on the Doogary Road at the Tullyrush and Camowen Road junctions. In addition, signs in the Beragh area were targeted with the English version of the road name being rubbed out.

This is the second occasion when the sign at the Tullyrush Road has been damaged.

The problems with vandalism to the signs have been ongoing for more than a year but recent months have witnessed an upsurge in attacks, costing the council hundreds of pounds in repair and replacement bills.

A council spokesperson condemned the ongoing vandalism.

“The council strongly condemns anti-social behaviour and vandalism which diverts council resources that could be used to benefit the wider community and has a negative impact on the local community,” a spokesperson said.

“The council has reported the incidents to the PSNI and would encourage anyone who has any information pertaining to these incidents, or witnesses incidents of vandalism to council property, to report this to the PSNI.”

Last month’s meeting of the council’s Environmental Services committee approved new signs for a number of roads. This included three at Main Street in Gortin at a cost of £900.