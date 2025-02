Police in Omagh are appealing for witnesses to a report of a two vehicle collision which occurred on the Doogary Road on Thursday morning.

The PSNI received a report of a collision involving a dark coloured Honda Civic and a white van shortly before 6.25am.

It was reported that the male driver of the car made off from the scene on foot.

“Fortunately there were no reports of any injuries,” said a police spokesperson.

“We are conducting enquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have any mobile phone or dash cam footage.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 177 of 06/02/25.”