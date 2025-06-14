BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Police appeal after quad stolen from a shed in Strabane

  • 14 June 2025
14 June 2025
POLICE are investigating the theft of a red and black-coloured Honda 420 quad from a shed on Evish Road in Strabane.

The theft is reported to have occurred between 9pm on Thursday and 6am yesterday.

Police appeal to anyone who was in the area between these times and noticed any suspicious activity, or is offered a quad matching the description, or see one for sale, in suspicious circumstances to call 101 quoting reference 771 of 13/06/25 , or submit information online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org

