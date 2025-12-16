Police appeal after series of burglaries in rural areas

POLICE have renewed an appeal for information about a series of break-ins in the Strabane area in recent days.

A garage at a house in the School Row area was broken into sometime between 3am-5am on Saturday, December 13, and a shed and van, parked at a house in the Backburn Road area, sometime around 6am on were entered sometime on the same day.

Items were taken from each property including tools and equipment.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We’ve also had reports of attempted break-ins of vehicles in the Glen Eden area of Artigarvan on the 13th December – sometime around 2am; and also on 13th December, in the area of Crockan Road in Strabane at around 1.15am.

“If you witnessed any suspicious activity or have dash-cam footage from these areas which could help with the investigation, call 101, quote reference number 304 13/12/25 or submit a report online via https://orlo.uk/2YJEu or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://orlo.uk/By47U

“If you own or keep quantities of tools, materials or anything a criminal might consider of value to steal, please consider adopting some preventative measures and make it as hard as possible for thieves to steal what’s yours.

“If you see any suspicious activity in your area, report it to us. The faster information is reported, the quicker we can take action.”