Police are investigating a suspected case of dangerous driving in Strabane.

Investigating officers want to speak to the driver of a vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident around 4.40pm on Friday at the junction of Orchard Road and the industrial estate.

The vehicle was a dark purple Seat Exeo.

The owner of the vehicle, or anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage of it, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting serial number CCS1149 14/02/25.

Meanwhile, the PSNI has conducted a number of road safety operations within Strabane in recent days due to a number of reports of ‘anti-social driving’ in the area.

“Our officers have also conducted a number of houses searches in relation to drugs offences within Strabane,” said a police spokesperson.

“As a result neighbourhood officers have issued a number of tickets to drivers. Unfortunately we continue to see driver’s using their mobile phones when driving, driving without insurance, defective tyres, breaching traffic signals and vehicles being in dangerous conditions.”