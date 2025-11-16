Police appeal after suspected hate crime assault in Strabane

POLICE are investigating a suspected hate crime assault in Strabane on Saturday.

The incident occurred as a man was handing out leaflets during the day when he was assaulted by a man in his 30’s.

A police spokesperson said, “It was reported that a man, who was delivering leaflets in the Ballycolman Avenue/Columban Terrace area, at around 3.45pm on Saturday afternoon (November 15), was verbally abused then physically assaulted by a man who had stopped and got out of a grey coloured car.

“The attacker also took the man’s mobile phone before getting back into his car and driving off in the direction of Bridge Street.

“He was described as being approximately 30 years of age, 5’ 11” tall, of heavy build with a short beard and brown hair and was wearing a dark top and spoke with a local accent.

The spokesperson continued “The incident is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime and officers would ask anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have captured dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area which could help with their investigation, to call them in Strabane on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 934 15/11/25.

“A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form viahttp://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”