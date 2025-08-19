Police appeal after tractor set on fire in Artigarvan

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a tractor is reported to have been set on fire in Artigarvan.

The incident in the Glenmornan Road area was reported to police shortly after 10.30pm last night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At this time, it’s believed the tractor had been deliberately moved from where it had been parked within a field and set on fire – sustaining significant damage – and so is being investigated as arson.

Advertisement

“Police appeal to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area prior to 10.30pm last night, to call 101 with information, quoting reference number 2025 of 18/08/25.

“You can also report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”