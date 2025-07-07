Police appeal after van stolen in Strabane this morning

POLICE in Strabane are appealing for information after a blue Mercedes Sprinter van was stolen from the Derry Road area of the town in the early hours of this morning.

A police spokesperson said it was reported the vehicle was stolen from a driveway at approximately 2.40am.

“There have also been reports of other vehicles in the vicinity being tampered with,” added the PSNI spokesperson.

“As police enquiries continue anyone with information about this incident, or who knows where the van is, or is offered a similar van for sale in suspicious circumstances, is asked to call 101, quoting reference 116 of 07/07/25.

“Police are also keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed any suspicious activity, or who has footage from around this time which may be relevant.

“You can also submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/or, speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”