Police appeal after vehicle stolen in the Moortown/Ardboe area

POLICE are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Moortown/Ardboe area.

The incident is believed to have occurred in the Kinturk Road sometime between 5pm and 7pm on Friday, January 23.

Officers are asking for anyone who may have observed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone who may have relevant CCTV, dash cam/doorbell footage to make contact with police.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Please contact police on 101, quoting reference number CC387-24/01/26 if you have any information. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Mid Ulster Police would like to thank the local community with their assistance to date. Please continue to ensure your premises are secured when you’re not at home and continue to report suspicious activity at the earliest opportunity.

“Thank you for your assistance. Your continued support helps us keep our communities safe.”