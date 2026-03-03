Police appeal after weekend attack on house in Newtownstewart

POLICE are appealing for information after an attack on a house in Newtownstewart.

The PSNI want to hear from any witnesses in relation to criminal damage caused to windows of a house at the weekend.

A PSNI spokesperson said that from enquiries, it is believed the damage to the property in Castleview was caused sometime before 9.30pm on Saturday, February 28.

Police are appealing to anyone with information or relevant footage that could assist enquiries to get in touch via 101, quoting reference number 1577 of 28/02/26.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk