Police appeal after windows smashed at house in Omagh

WINDOWS of a house in the centre of Omagh were smashed this week.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers attended an address in the Castle Street area in the early hours of Wednesday, October 8.

“A window in the property was observed to be broken and enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding this,” the spokesperson added.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 50 of 8/19/25. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”