Police appeal following distraction burglary in Castlederg

Police are appealing for information following a report of a distraction-style burglary at a house in the Derg View area of Castlederg yesterday (Wednesday, October 22).

It was reported that a man, claiming to be from the Housing Executive, called at a house between 10am and 11am.

The man told the elderly female resident, aged in her 80s, that he needed to carry out checks at the property and was allowed inside.

After he left, the resident discovered that a sum of money had been stolen from her purse.

A PSNI spokesperson told WeAreTyrone, “The man is described as being in his 30s, wearing work clothes, and carrying a notepad and pen.

Enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and detectives are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Derg View area on Wednesday morning to contact police at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 817 of 22/10/25.

Reports can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”