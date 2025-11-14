Police appeal for information about an assault in Moy

POLICE are appealing for information about an assault that occurred within the vicinity of Dungannon Street in Moy last weekend.

The assault occurred on Sunday, November 9 at approximately 10pm.

The PSNI have released no more details about the incident but want to hear from anyone who witnessed the attack or has information about it.

“If you have any information in relation to this incident please contact, 101 quoting 1595 of 09/11/25. Alternatively please contact crimestoppers with information on 0800555111,” said a police spokesperson.