Police appeal for information about man last seen in Dungannon

  • 30 June 2025
The photo of Nathan released by the PSNI.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 30 June 2025
POLICE in Dungannon have appealed for information about a missing man.

The PSNI have released a photograph of the man, who they say goes by the name of Nathan.

A police spokesperson said this afternoon: “Police are concerned for the whereabouts of a male in the Windmill Drive area of Dungannon.

“He was last seen approximately 13:30hrs (130pm) by family. He is 30 years of age, wearing a grey beanie hat, Grey zip-up top and black leggings.

“Any information on the male who goes by the name Nathan contact police on 101 quoting reference 885 of 30th June.”

