Police appeal for information about missing Drumquin man

POLICE are appealing for information about a missing Drumquin man.

A police spokesperson said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of John Breen.

He was last seen at his home address in the Drumquin area yesterday morning at around 10.40am.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “John is 43 years old and believed to wearing a cream jumper and dark tracksuit bottoms.

“He has access to a Red Citroen DS4 vehicle registration TJZ8737. If you have any information that would assist Police in locating John please phone 101 quoting incident number 1153 of 22/11/25.”