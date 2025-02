Police are appealing for information after a car was attacked in Omagh.

The incident took place between 11am and 2pm yesterday, Thursday, January 30.

A Black Volkswagen Golf which parked in the Showgrounds Retail Park was damaged during the incident.

The PSNI has not said how badly damaged the vehicle was but have asked any witnesses or anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident to get in tocuh.

“If you have any information please call 101 quoting reference 998 of 30/01/25,” said a police spokesperson.