Police appeal for information after Castlederg hit-and-run crash

POLICE are seeking information following a hit-and-run road traffic collision in Castlederg today.

It happened at approximately 11.55am on William Street.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A black SUV vehicle has been hit with significant damage caused to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

“It is believed a red case tractor with a silver and red cattle trailer attached has been involved, If this sounds like you then please contact police.

“Alternatively were you in the area, did you witness this happen or do you have any Dashcam which may be useful to helping Police identify the offending vehicle?

“Please contact Police on 101 or contact PSNI online here https://orlo.uk/CONTACTPSNI_qAxeA quoting Police reference 571 of 17/09/2025.”