Police appeal for information after crash in Dungannon

POLICE are appealing for information about a weekend crash in Dungannon.
The single vehicle collision happened on the Coalisland Road, Dungannon at approximately 4:20pm on Saturday, August 23.
The vehicle involved was a green coloured BMW M4.
If you witnessed the collision or have dash cam footage of the incident, you are asked to contact investigating officers on 101 and quote reference 1102 of 23/08/25.
