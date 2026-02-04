Police appeal for information after hit and run in Artigarvan

POLICE in Strabane are appealing for information regards a hit and run incident.

It occurred sometime between 9.30pm on January 29 and 7am the next morning on the Ballylaw Road, close to the junction of Ballyheather Road in Artigarvan.

A white Volkswagen Passat CC was damaged on the offside of the car.

A PSNI spokesperson urged anyone with information to come forward.

“If you have any information or dashcam footage of the incident that occurred between 9.30pm on the 29/1/26 and 7am on 30/1/26 please contact police on 101 quoting CC760 30/1/26.”